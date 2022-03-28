Idena Market Capitalization Reaches $4.74 Million (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a market cap of $4.74 million and $82,949.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.99 or 0.00198948 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.22 or 0.00193092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00048869 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00028254 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.29 or 0.07066432 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 82,593,471 coins and its circulating supply is 59,274,550 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

