Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 485 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $3,509,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $65.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $201.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $48.26 and a 1-year high of $66.06.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

