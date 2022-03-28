YAM V3 (YAM) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.59 Million

YAM V3 (YAM) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $358,480.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00036290 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00110503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,194,090 coins and its circulating supply is 13,317,771 coins. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YAMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.