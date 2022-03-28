BZEdge Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (BZE)

BZEdge (BZE) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. BZEdge has a market cap of $1.11 million and $3.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BZEdge has traded up 27% against the US dollar. One BZEdge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00048869 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.29 or 0.07066432 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,241.33 or 0.99999717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BZEdge Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

