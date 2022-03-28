Brokerages Set Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Target Price at $80.19

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.19.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $50.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.22. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $45.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

