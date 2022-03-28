Brokerages Set Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) PT at $30.25

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

BHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of BHC opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,324 shares of company stock worth $429,751. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

