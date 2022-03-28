Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Receives C$8.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of TSE:EXE opened at C$7.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.44. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$6.51 and a 52-week high of C$8.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$706.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

