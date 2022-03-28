Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $157.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.40. The company has a market cap of $176.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

