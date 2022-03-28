Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 87 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Lam Research by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,195,000 after acquiring an additional 98,641 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 79.4% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $554.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $561.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $606.98. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $466.06 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

