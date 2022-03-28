Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $694,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 55,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

ETN opened at $154.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.97. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $136.31 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

