Head to Head Review: AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AvidXchange and SPS Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvidXchange $248.41 million 6.24 -$199.65 million N/A N/A SPS Commerce $385.28 million 11.92 $44.60 million $1.21 105.41

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than AvidXchange.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AvidXchange and SPS Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvidXchange 0 0 9 0 3.00 SPS Commerce 0 1 6 0 2.86

AvidXchange presently has a consensus target price of 22.78, indicating a potential upside of 189.06%. SPS Commerce has a consensus target price of $168.86, indicating a potential upside of 32.40%. Given AvidXchange’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AvidXchange is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares AvidXchange and SPS Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvidXchange N/A N/A N/A SPS Commerce 11.57% 10.10% 8.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of AvidXchange shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SPS Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats AvidXchange on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvidXchange (Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

About SPS Commerce (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships. The company also provides Fulfillment solution that provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing staff and trading partner electronic communication infrastructure by enabling easy compliance with retailers' rulebooks, automatic, and digital exchange of information among numerous trading partners through various protocols, and greater visibility into the journey of an order; and Analytics solution, which consists of data analytics applications that enables customers to enhance their visibility across supply chains through greater analytics capabilities. In addition, it offers various complimentary products, such as assortment product, which enables accurate order management and rapid fulfillment; and community product that accelerates vendor onboarding and ensures trading partner adoption of new supply chain requirements. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

