Lincoln National Corp Purchases 2,747 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,122 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 64.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 259,743 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 101,441 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.7% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,421 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 24,110 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $51.93 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

