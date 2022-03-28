Teloscoin (TELOS) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.05 Million

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Teloscoin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $440.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Teloscoin has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Teloscoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00193298 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001050 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00028107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.19 or 0.00443212 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00053035 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009815 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Teloscoin

Teloscoin (TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TELOSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Teloscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Teloscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.