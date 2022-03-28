Analysts Set Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Target Price at $106.95

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.95.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.03.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.57%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $198,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $229,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,209 over the last 90 days. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

