Lincoln National Corp Acquires 415 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 56,025 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock opened at $163.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.79. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.46 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.