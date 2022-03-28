Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $138.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.00.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.55.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $6,223,325. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.