Brokerages Set Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Price Target at €90.40

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €90.40 ($99.34).

DAI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($94.51) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, January 24th. HSBC set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($90.11) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI stock opened at €63.21 ($69.46) on Friday. Daimler has a 12-month low of €60.10 ($66.04) and a 12-month high of €91.63 ($100.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €68.01 and its 200 day moving average is €74.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.88.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.