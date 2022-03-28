iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 236,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $76.26 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.57 and a one year high of $85.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

