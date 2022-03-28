Huobi BTC (HBTC) Market Cap Tops $1.88 Billion

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for $47,176.82 or 0.99853435 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and $1.89 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00048930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.56 or 0.07074800 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,153.18 or 0.99803396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

