Brokerages Set Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) PT at $28.60

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCPH. Barclays lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,478,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,902 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 584.7% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,580,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,102,000 after purchasing an additional 102,664 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 739.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,635,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,195,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,595,000 after acquiring an additional 139,641 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $8.88 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.17% and a negative net margin of 306.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

