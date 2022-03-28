Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Osisko Gold Royalties has raised its dividend payment by 3.5% over the last three years. Osisko Gold Royalties has a payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

OR opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 0.72. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,289.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 170,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 75,860 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 68,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

OR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

