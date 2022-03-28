S.C. Financial Services Inc. Takes $1.72 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.0% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $176.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.31. The firm has a market cap of $465.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

