S.C. Financial Services Inc. Takes $1.72 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.0% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
NYSE JNJ opened at $176.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.31. The firm has a market cap of $465.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.
In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
