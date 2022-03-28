Childress Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $176.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $465.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

