Martinrea International Inc. (MRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 15th

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

TSE MRE opened at C$8.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$721.70 million and a PE ratio of 20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.75. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$7.84 and a one year high of C$14.48.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$859.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.4400001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.10 per share, with a total value of C$89,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$541,873.80. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 540,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,568,400. Insiders have purchased a total of 760,900 shares of company stock worth $7,569,620 in the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRE. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.42.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

