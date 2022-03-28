Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VCISY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vinci from €120.00 ($131.87) to €122.00 ($134.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Vinci has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

