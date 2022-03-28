Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend payment by 4.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kennedy-Wilson has a dividend payout ratio of 98.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

NYSE KW opened at $24.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 73.39%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

KW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

