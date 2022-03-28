Morgan Stanley Cuts Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $127.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $113.25 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.87. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,166,000 after buying an additional 353,185 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 544,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,380,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,003 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

