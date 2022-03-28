Short Interest in CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Rises By 144.3%

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 144.3% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CANL opened at $0.03 on Monday. CannLabs has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.
CannLabs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CannLabs (CANL)
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Receive News & Ratings for CannLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.