Short Interest in CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Rises By 144.3%

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 144.3% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CANL opened at $0.03 on Monday. CannLabs has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

CannLabs Company Profile (Get Rating)

CannLabs, Inc provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing.

