Franklin Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Franklin Resources has raised its dividend payment by 6.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.83 on Monday. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after buying an additional 1,040,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $965,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 196,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 29,718 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,860 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

