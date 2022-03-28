180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,296 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SKM shares. StockNews.com lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $25.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $50.39.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 12.79%.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

