180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,245,000 after buying an additional 1,186,132 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,870,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,649,000 after acquiring an additional 72,129 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,367,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,903,000 after acquiring an additional 664,514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,734,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,367,000 after acquiring an additional 660,380 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,426,000 after acquiring an additional 76,057 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.59 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $52.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.