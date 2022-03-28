SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.05.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $82.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average is $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.40.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

