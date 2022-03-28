SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.05.
Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $82.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average is $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.40.
In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SL Green Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)
SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.
