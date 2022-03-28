180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 32,584 Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,584 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AppHarvest by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AppHarvest by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 47.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ APPH opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a market cap of $604.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.45. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. As a group, analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

