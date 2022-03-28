180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in C3.ai by 72.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 644,462 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in C3.ai by 11.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 742,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,396,000 after acquiring an additional 75,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 253.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 496,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 732.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after buying an additional 547,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 942.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,331,000 after buying an additional 533,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.
In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $91,779.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 52.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on AI shares. Bank of America cut shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.
C3.ai Profile (Get Rating)
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C3.ai (AI)
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.