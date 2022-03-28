Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SDCVF. Barclays reduced their price target on Vicat from €52.00 ($57.14) to €50.00 ($54.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vicat in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SDCVF opened at $38.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98. Vicat has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $51.01.

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

