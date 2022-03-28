The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lowered by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $82,667,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 19,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $310.68 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.03 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $324.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

