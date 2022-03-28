KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 64 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot stock opened at $310.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $324.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $296.03 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.07 and a 200 day moving average of $362.82.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.