Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Altria Group by 480.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Altria Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,726 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 52.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,076,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,205 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Altria Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Altria Group by 116.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 727,665 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $53.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $53.96.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

