International Paper (NYSE:IP) Position Increased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in shares of International Paper by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 13,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 277,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of International Paper by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

IP stock opened at $46.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

