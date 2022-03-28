Analyzing United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) & CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Rating) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get United Development Funding IV alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for United Development Funding IV and CTO Realty Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A CTO Realty Growth 0 0 2 0 3.00

CTO Realty Growth has a consensus target price of $73.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.22%. Given CTO Realty Growth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CTO Realty Growth is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Development Funding IV and CTO Realty Growth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CTO Realty Growth $70.27 million 5.47 $27.61 million $4.69 13.72

CTO Realty Growth has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

Profitability

This table compares United Development Funding IV and CTO Realty Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A CTO Realty Growth 42.61% 7.65% 4.30%

Dividends

United Development Funding IV pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $4.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. CTO Realty Growth pays out 92.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.4% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats United Development Funding IV on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Development Funding IV (Get Rating)

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for United Development Funding IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Development Funding IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.