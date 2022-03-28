Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives $6.93 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXK. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.