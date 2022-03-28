Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives $58.16 Consensus PT from Analysts

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

CLR stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

