Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.76 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $6.27 million and $1.76 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00048943 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.49 or 0.07081755 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,137.46 or 0.99870548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047456 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

