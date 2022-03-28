Lincoln National Corp Trims Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 200,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Surience Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,627,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,808,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 22,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,268,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $15.48 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

