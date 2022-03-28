180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $424,000 Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $3,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,166.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 690.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $858.99 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,061.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1,306.82.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,757.00.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

