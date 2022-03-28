180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 13,100 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,469 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,558,000 after acquiring an additional 222,069 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,924,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 357,245 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,507,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 112,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 386,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 193,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KGC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

NYSE KGC opened at $5.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

