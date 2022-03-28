The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.7% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $139.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $253.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $191.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

