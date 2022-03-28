VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the February 28th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSB. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 763.5% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 28,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CSB opened at $59.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.02. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $55.44 and a 12 month high of $66.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

