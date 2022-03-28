National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

National HealthCare has raised its dividend payment by 2.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $72.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. National HealthCare has a one year low of $61.98 and a one year high of $78.42. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.27.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $283.43 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

National HealthCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

