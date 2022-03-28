Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$4.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$130 million.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $46.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.38 million, a P/E ratio of -70.10 and a beta of 0.63. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $295,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

